Alia Bhatt looks elegant in a backless Manish Malhotra Anarkali suit & aces tonal dressing; Yay or Nay?

The wedding season is still on and celebrities are serving us with some glam ethnic style inspirations to look fabulous for every event. The one star, who is winning all the spotlight with her gorgeous promotional looks and wedding-ready styles is Alia Bhatt. For the past few days, we saw her rocking a different style each day, from Kanchipuram silk saree, Indo Western sequin set to chic ethnic looks. Today, the diva swooned our hearts yet again with her vintage nude-toned Anarkali suit that’s perfect for a temple visit, Mehandi ceremony or intimate family function. Read on to know the star kid styled her look.

Alia Bhatt eluded royalty in her elegant Anarkali suit by Manish Malhotra. The simple and classy look was a perfect take on tonal dressing and featured a backless design along with a padded front, low neckline and full sleeves. The silk set consisted of ankle-length Anarkali, churidar pants and sheer dupatta all in vintage nude hue. The gold thread embroidery work on the borders of her ensemble gelled well with her plain solid-coloured suit keeping it subtle and calm. Ami Patel styled her ethnic look with statement jhumkas from Curio Cottage, gold rings from Amrapali Jewels and compliments block heel shoes from Eridani. Taking the ‘less is more’ route, the RRR actress skipped necklace and opted for minimal makeup featuring red lips, groomed brows, contoured cheekbones and a tiny black bindi. She rounded off her classy look by tying her middle-parted hair into a sleek ponytail.

What are your thoughts on her serene yet sensuous look in the nude-toned ethnic suit; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

