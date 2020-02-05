Alia Bhatt looks ethereal in a blush pink Manish Malhotra number for Armaan & Anissa's reception: Yay or Nay?

The actress picked out a stunning outfit by the ace designer for the event where she was snapped with beau Ranbir Kapoor and his mother.

Both, and have been in and out of the city a lot recently. They just few in and were spotted at the airport a couple of days ago and we can't get enough of the two lovebirds! The duo attended the reception of Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain last evening along with , as all three were decked up in the most glamorous outfits.

For the event, Alia stepped out in an ethnic number by designer Manish Malhotra. The lehenga bore a white material with detailed embroidery in dazzling silver work on it. With a light pink base, there was also work in green on the outfit that had a layer of can-can beneath it. She paired this with a blush pink blouse that came with a deep neckline with sequins and beads on it in the light pink shade. Over this, Alia draped a white dupatta which also featured beadwork with a colourful heavy sequin border.

For her glam, the actress went with her favourite glowy look. A flawless base, loads of blush on her cheeks, kohl-lined eyes full with mascara, filled-in brows and peachy pink lips completed her look. A small bindi and a statement maang-tikka completed Alia's look for the reception.

Her hair was blow-dried to perfection and styled into waves that looked glamorous as ever!

She posed with Kapoor who was decked up in a navy blue ethnic suit and Neetu Kapoor who opted for a blue and green suit.

We thought Alia looked absolutely fabulous for the event. Her makeup was perfect and her outfit did complete justice to her!

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt's look for the reception? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

