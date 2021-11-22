Alia Bhatt looks lit in pink as she rocks a crop top & palazzo pants by Manish Malhotra: Yay or Nay?

Even before you begin to pronounce wedding, it's now no more a rare thing to see a bunch of invites that awaits your presence. Most of us would conventionally go on a lehenga or a saree hunt even if it's for the umpteenth time proving once a classic remains forever the same. Why not spare yourself this time from taking the old desi trip again? Maybe let's hear it for something you haven't worn innumerably?

Cue: Alia Bhatt's doll-like look in a desi Manish Malhotra creation that looked insanely stunning as she danced the night away. You know you’re not living under the rock when you know it all about the celebs who checked in at Anushka S Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s gala wedding ceremonies. A select few redefined risk and received their share of backlash for outfits that were chosen for pre-wedding celebrations, but the style show must go on and so it did. For the Sangeet night, Alia steered clear from a lehenga, Anarkali, or a saree, and climbed the glam bar with her pink co-ordinated set from the ace designer.

Ami Patel styled this ethnic look for the 28-year-old starlet in everything pink. The combo featured a crop top which was beautified with colourful floral embroidery and gold sequins same as the design that appeared on the high-waisted palazzo pants. It didn’t neglect the waistband too that needed its share of attention for this too had a pretty story to tell with flowers woven meticulously that was spread in a horizontal pattern. These two were teamed with the chic long chiffon jacket that had its border sealed with pink lace embroidery.

To round up her look for the party night, statement earrings and bracelets offered some great help to make it look extra nice and so did her hair which had her hair open into soft waves and makeup that looked mesmerising with mascara-powered eyelashes and glossy pink pout.

