Alia Bhatt looks like a Parisian princess in a Dolce & Gabbana dress and roses in her hair: Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt is currently unstoppable. The actress is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to the promotions of her next film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The 28-year-old who plays the lead role in the film has been promoting it with full gusto and clad in white, to match her character's aesthetics.

For the screening of her film at the Berlin Film Festival the actress even did a photoshoot after touchdown in the city, again in white!

Styled by Ami Patel, the Brahmastra star shed her desi looks and instead struck a pose while clad in a pristine white dress by Dolce and Gabbana. Her strapless white gown features laser cutouts and a fit-and-flare silhouette that gave off ballroom vibes. The diva styled this look with her cropped hair left loose and styled to one side.

Alia's makeup game too has been raised several notches higher. Filled-in brows, pink lips and just moisturiser as a base showed off the actress' freckled skin. Deep ruby red shimmery lips and pink eyeshadow completed the diva's look.

For her character on-screen, Alia is seen sporting flowers in her hair all the time. She brought this aspect too into her promotional wardrobe and has been adding flowers of every kind, from roses to jasmine to her locks. As a finishing touch to this Dolce and Gabbana look, Alia also added pastel flowers to her hair and looked absolutely gorgeous.

