Alia Bhatt looks STUNNING in a black Payal Khandwala kurti & brocade palazzo for RRR promotions; Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt has been sporting gorgeous ethnic looks back to back recently with weddings to attend to and movie promotions to slay. And oh boy, she is nailing it all! While we are not yet done admiring her stunning looks from Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s wedding in Manish Malhotra ensembles, her recent look in a bright red Sabyasachi saree made sure all eyes and headlines are on Alia and playing the game strong, she posted a series of awe-inspiring pictures today on the ‘gram from Bangalore in Payal Khandwala looking absolutely stunning. Alia Bhatt’s look for black ethnic ensembles is not new news but we think this brocade look tops the list of her best looks in black.

For her new movie, RRR promotions in Bangalore, Ami Patel styled Alia Bhatt in a stunning black ethnic ensemble by Payal Khandwala. She teamed her black round neck, full sleeve long silk kurti with hand-woven paisley brocade palazzo pants and black sheer dupatta featuring a gold border. Her silk palazzo had the opulence of a traditional lehenga, but with the ease of movement of a modern trouser and is worth Rs 64,500. Alia looked elegant as ever in her black and gold ethnic avatar. She accessorised up her look with statement earrings from Apala by Sumit and a gold ring from Ritika Sachdeva. Center-parted sleek ponytail, white manicure and subtle makeup featuring pink lips, Kohl lined eyes and a tiny black bindi rounded off her stunning look.

We totally love Alia’s glam girl look in this silk set that will make a great wedding guest outfit if you don’t mind donning unconventional black for a celebration. What are your thoughts on Alia’s beautiful look in black; Yay or Nay? Do tell us in the comments below.

