Alia Bhatt looks like a summer sunset in a GORGEOUS bandhani print Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree; Yay or Nay?

We can never get tired of Alia Bhatt’s gorgeous looks in ethnic ensembles. Recently, she rocked yet another striking saree for RRR promotions and got our eyes fixated on her gradient bandhani print luxe saree. Everytime she teams up with stylist Ami Patel, the look is a clear winner. Nothing can beat the beauty of a classic Indian drape and this bright hued number styled up traditionally can be your perfect inspiration for the upcoming festive season and also for this wedding season.

Looking vibrant in shades of red, orange and yellow, Alia’s bandhani print saree from designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla gave us a fine evening summer sunset vibes. She teamed the look with a sleeveless red blouse that bore a bare-back element and a corset style fit featuring a sweetheart neckline with a notch and subtle bandhani prints in yellow. Her captivating saree also featured triangle-shaped, patti borders in red and yellow decked on the pallu and the saree borders. The star styled her hair in a slicked back, centre-parted bun that featured a white gajra around it adding to her ethnic look. Minimal makeup with a glowing base, kajal-laden eyes and a nude pink lip shade and a tiny black bindi added glory to her ethnic avatar. Elaborate gold jhumkas from Parekh Ornaments and a matching statement ring completed her glam look.

Her promotional looks in ethnic styles for RRR are all winning our hearts and this vibrant one was no different. What do you think of her striking saree; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read: 2021 Best lehenga looks: Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, looks of 2021 that stay in our mind rent free