Alia Bhatt LOVES comfortable jumpsuits: 6 Times she played with the outfit & sported it in different styles

is one of the most accomplished Bollywood stars in the industry today. With several high-budget films in her kitty, the actress has managed to make a mark not only with her on-screen performances but her excellent sense of style and dressing as well. One outfit she's made her go-to time and again, is the simple and comfortable jumpsuit.

While promoting Gully Boy, the diva picked out a quirky polka-dotted number for her promotional activities. The one-shoulder polka-dot jumpsuit featured a drawstring tie at her waist and she styled this with clear stilettos and her hair pulled into a half-up manner.

For yet another event, the diva opted for a solid-hue outfit in a deep navy hue. With a baggy top that bore exaggerated sleeves and flared pants that only cinched her waist, the diva looked simple and stylish.

Taking the plunge into experimental fashion, Alia also took the metallic route in a shimmer metallic ombre-hued jumpsuit. The Brahmastra actress styled this with clear stilettos, flawless makeup and her hair in loose waves.

While she loves playing with prints, the diva is also known to experiment with different silhouettes. Case in point, this candy-striped colourful off-shoulder jumpsuit looked like so much fun to be in! A bright yellow box clutch, hair in a low ponytail and simple high heels completed this playful look.

A look we're digging is this bright purple structured jumpsuit that Alia sported at an event. The well-fitted outfit hugged her frame till her waist and then opened up into flared pants. Styled with platform shoes and her hair pulled into a neat ponytail, completed this look.

The Sadak 2 actress, who is a fan of monotone looks, also left us stunned when she sported this simple but stylish white jumpsuit with minimal floral prints on it. Styled with stilettos, statement earrings and her hair in a sleek ponytail, this minimal glam is something we're going to experiment with for our brunch look next.

