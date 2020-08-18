Alia Bhatt loves her desi suits and we have 10 different evidences to prove it

Alia Bhatt has a love affair with her desi suits and we have enough proof. Check it out

has always been making sure to put her best foot forward when she steps out and there's no denying that. From carrying expensive luxury bags at the airport to showing off her exquisite lehenga collection at celebrity weddings to stealing the show at the red carpet, Bhatt knows all the right ways to grab eyeballs.

However, when it comes to her personal style, desi suits are her go-to for any events. Be it anarkalis or shararas or simple kurta sets, she knows all the right ways to rock it. Here are our top 10 picks.

First up, we have this gorgeous velvet sharara set by Sabyasachi. With a marsala hue and intricate embroidery, the outfit makes quite the statement. Adding to it, she gave the strappy kurta a modern touch with dewy makeup and a sleek ponytail.

Another one of our favourite strappy sharara sets by the diva is this gorgeous white wonder. With contrasting earrings and voluminous curls, the look is a definite winner.

Moving on we have one of our favourite looks by Alia. This floral kurta set is every bit stunning. With breast curls and a flawless glam, truly a look we'd like to recreate!

Next up, we have this gorgeous kurta set by Raw Mango. With a pastel hue and simple silhouette, it makes quite the statement. Chunky silver jewellery and a ponytail give the outfit the right amount of oomph it needed.

When we talk about her love for suits, it's difficult not to mention this extremely gorgeous Anita Dongre number. The silver embellishments on black make her stand out while the simple makeup and sleek hair perfectly complement her suit. Truly iconic!

Yellow seems to be one of her favourite colours when it comes to picking up a desi suit and these three stunning creations are enough proof.

She styled the flowy Anarkali with sleek brushed in hair while the sharara set was given quite a chic turn with a twisted hairdo. Another one of our favourites is this gorgeous Anarkali that she mix-matched with a white dupatta giving us enough style cues.

A chikankari kurta is a must-have in every wardrobe and this grey number made quite the statement. A black bindi and silver earrings make us want to play dress-up immediately!

Lastly, we have this white Anarkali that managed to make our jaws drop. With voluminous curls and impeccable glam, she sure stole the show!

Which suit by Alia Bhatt is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

