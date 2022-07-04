Alia Bhatt in Magda Butrym's printed cut-out mini dress shows how to colour yourself with glamour; Yay or Nay?

Let the frenzy for printed and cut-out dresses commence. This sounds like a medley of our dreams. The reigning return of summer feels fresh and fun and this time around we can't think of anything regular and simple. Translation, this dress as your reference for a birthday party or a cocktail night, is definitely impressed with all the glamour-high details. It somehow scores the note-worthy title when a star pulls it off and does this inspiration look well and good already before we dig into its how-to-decode details? Thanks, Alia Bhatt.

The mother-to-be is a perpetual fashion head-turner. You're guaranteed to find your match from her style archives from weddings to parties and vacation-ready ensembles. We've been a fan of her latest bodycon outfit which she wore to a chat show. Styled by Ami Patel, Alia looked gorgeous straight from an aromatic garden and yes, pretty prints are always a vibe. This Magda Butrym chiffon mini dress is the do-it-all one as you see how beautifully it boasts red petal prints, full sleeves with shoulder pads, a ruched skirt as well as twisted detail at the bust and bodice which also had cut-outs that stood out.

It also carried a V-neckline placed in between pleated detail but the brownie points go to the dramatic and so very cute a 3D flower brooch at the shoulder. Keep this detachable detail on if you're going out on a date, its edginess is all the love. She also defined fabulous charm with Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps, and her sparkling Van Cleef & Arpels engagement ring is screaming goals into our ears. Mesmerising and how! Alia's matte makeup consisted of a nude shade of lipstick, mascara-laden eyes, and gold pigment which added a lit glam to the inner corners of her eyes. Her hair was styled straight and left as is.



