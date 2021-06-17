Alia Bhatt makes gloomy day casuals look cute with her EXPENSIVE Dior arm candy; Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt steps out for a meeting at the Dharma office and looks cute while doing so. Check it out

Now that things are finally getting back to the ‘new normal’ celebrities are taking their time out to dress right for the occasion. While most of us have accepted our fate and made pajamas our best friend, we cannot deny the fact that it’s always fun to play dress up when it’s time to step out. tops this list as she’s spotted yet again out and about in the city.

The actress who stepped out for a meeting at Dharma office looked her cute best in pastel hues. Keeping the weather in mind, Ms Bhatt chose a pair of pastel flared pants that cropped right at her ankle making it the perfect length for the monsoon. She then picked out an oversized baggy sweatshirt in a cream colour that bore different coloured sleeves. The colourblocked sleeves added colour to her otherwise neutral look

A pair of beige coloured block heels added height to her look while she covered most of her face with a white face mask. The mask was customised with an embellished ‘A’ on the side. A pair of gold hoops accessorised her look while her hair was tied back in a sleek ponytail. She then elevated the casual look with a Dior book tote that costs approximately INR 1.8 - 2.1 lakhs making it an expensive choice for the day out.

Credits :viral bhayani

