Alia Bhatt makes THIS hair accessory cool again; Proves neons are in with her back to school look: Yay or Nay?

The actress, who attended the Fankind event, picked out a spunky neon outfit. Check it out!

In the world of fashion, trends come and go. One of the biggest trends to hit us last year, was the neon colour. There was a point when neon everything from trench coats to jackets to shoes to accessories, was a raging trend. After a while, like most trends, this trend too died down. But last evening, Miss Bhatt picked out a bright neon outfit proving that she still thinks the shade is cool enough to sport.

For the Fankind event held by Anshula Kapoor, Alia picked out a cute, trendy look. A neon ribbed crop top that was tied at her waist paired with a pair of high-waisted acid wash boyfriend jeans that were cropped at her ankles. To top this off and keep warm, Alia opted for a clean white cropped denim jacket with yellow smileys all over it. To accessorise this simple look, Bhatt opted for neon block heels in an orange shade.

For her glam, Bhatt kept it minimal. A clean, flawless base, light pink cheeks, rosy lids, filled-in brows and a perfect pink pout completed her look. Her hair, on the other hand, was parted in the side and styled in a poker-straight manner. The Gully Boy actress held her hair back on one side with a tic tac hair clip in the same neon shade as her crop top!

We absolutely loved Alia's back-to-school look. Her off-duty look was minimal, simple and spelled chic with her comfortable loose jeans and crop top combination. Her simple makeup also ensured she looked fresh and young - a look that matched with her ootd!

What are your thoughts on Alia's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

