Alia Bhatt makes for the perfect girl next door in a violet dress perfect to kickstart summer: Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt attended the screening of Guilty and showed us how to kickstart summer in the perfect pastel dress. Take a look!

is an actress who is known not just for her acting, but her street style as well. The Brahmastra actress has a vast kitty of luxury handbags, sunglasses and shoes that she always shows off be it the airport, at a promotional event or the glamorous red carpet. Alia is also known for her staying in constant contact with her close-knit friends' circle and supporting them and cheering them on when needed.

Last evening, Bhatt attended the screening of Netflix film Guilty, where she made an appearance to support BFF Akanksha Ranjan. For the red carpet premiere, Alia picked out a fun dress, perfect to kickstart summer with or wear on a brunch date!

The mini dress was by Summer Somewhere - a conscious clothing brand that is known for their easy-breezy summery looks. Alia's dress featured a deep V-neckline, full sleeves and a wrap-style in the front that hugged body and showed off her hourglass figure. She kept it simple by going sans accessories and opted for simple white strappy stilettos instead. Her makeup too was perfect for the summer. Alia's usual glowy-dewy look complete with a flawless base, filled-in brows, blush cheeks and neutral-toned lips ensured the actress looked summer-ready! Her hair was parted in the centre and styled into messy, tousled waves.

It is safe to say, Alia looked pretty at the event. The pastel shade of the dress was perfect and looked great on Bhatt, ensuring she didn't steal the limelight but still looked chic enough.

The look is a total yay from us!

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt's pastel look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

