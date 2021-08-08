Alia Bhatt makes a SPLASH in a tangerine shirt and denim shorts perfect for the monsoon: Yay or Nay?

One of the youngest and leading actresses in the industry today has to be . The diva currently has a line of films in her kitty which include Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings and RRR to name a few. For the 28-year-old, films are in her blood.

But it is not just on-screen that Alia has managed to win us over. She has a spunky off-screen presence and a fantastic taste in fashion, always managing to make a statement no matter what she's wearing or where she's going.

The Kalank star has a soft spot for pastels, florals and neutral tones, always opting for them on red carpets and off them. When she's not on duty, Alia likes to keep it simple in monotone black looks or breezy salwar suits. Giving us an all-new bright look after quite a while, the diva stepped out for a salon visit in an outfit that we think is perfect for the monsoons!

Alia Bhatt picked out a bright orange and white patterned shirt with rolled-up sleeves, that was tucked neatly into a pair of high-waisted distressed denim shorts that bore frayed edges. The rest of the Udta Punjab star's look was as simple as it could be, with her favourite go-to gold hoop earrings and a pair of pristine white chunky sneakers. A face mask was all she needed to complete her look.

Alia's makeup looked fresh, giving her skin a flawless glow. Her hair on the other hand was glossy and styled to perfection with a side parting and effortless waves at the bottom.

We think Alia's outfit is ideal for the monsoons as it didn't come with the risk of getting pants wet. If you are heading out when it rains, also stay away from white sneakers and pick darker hues as they are easier to clean.

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

