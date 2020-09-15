  1. Home
Alia Bhatt makes a statement & REPEATS her Zimmermann dress for Riddhima Kapoor's birthday party

Alia Bhatt had previously worn the dress a couple of years ago as she was spotted out in the city. She repeated the floral number for beau Ranbir Kapoor's sister's birthday last night. 
359944 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 09:11 pm
Alia Bhatt repeats her Zimmermann dress Alia Bhatt makes a statement & REPEATS her Zimmermann dress for Riddhima Kapoor's birthday party
Alia Bhatt sure knows how to get people talking. Whether it is with her pictures on social media, on-screen appearances or even when she is spotted in the city, Alia knows how to make heads turn. 
The Sadak 2 actress stepped out twice yesterday, once to visit Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and the second time to attend Riddhima Kapoor's birthday party. 

For the party, Alia picked out a floral Zimmermann summer dress which bore bell sleeves and a mesh bodice. It also bore a deep V neckline. She styled it with three-strap neutral stilettos and a white Chanel crossbody bag. Her hair was styled in a centre-parting and left loose, with her mask completing her look. 

But this isn't the first time that Alia was wearing the dress. She wore it back in 2018 in a picture she shared on her Instagram. Alia styled the dress in a similar manner even back then, with a crossbody bag and two-strap rose gold stilettos. Her hair was styled into messy waves and a simple braid held it away from her face. 

But it wasn't just Alia who wore the dress! The Zimmermann number was quite a popular pick among Bollywood divas. Shraddha Kapoor sported the same Zimmermann dress during the trailer launch of her film Batti Gul Meter Chalu co-starring Shahid Kapoor

Malaika Arora too wore the same dress while out and about in the city. She styled her look with wedges and her hair pulled back and glamorous red lips completing her look. 

Alia has also in the past repeated her favourite outfits, showing us that repeating looks is cool and taking the road towards sustainability! 

What are your thoughts on Alia's look? Comment below and let us know. 

Anonymous 7 minutes ago

Katrina wore it first. Cheaplia kapoor is always copying her. Katrina's the best! 40 yr old drugbir can only get this rat now

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Queen of hearts Alia Bhatt

Anonymous 8 hours ago

We support you Alia Bhatt

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Haters tera kuch nahi hoga nale sare kuch bhi bolte hai

Anonymous 8 hours ago

My jaan

Anonymous 8 hours ago

She is really talented actress

Anonymous 8 hours ago

My favorite actress Alia alia Alia

Anonymous 24 hours ago

Horrible

Anonymous 24 hours ago

Wow! She repeated an outfit as all of us do. What an achievement!!!!

Anonymous 1 day ago

boycott this bhatt and her family

