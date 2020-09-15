Alia Bhatt makes a statement & REPEATS her Zimmermann dress for Riddhima Kapoor's birthday party

Alia Bhatt had previously worn the dress a couple of years ago as she was spotted out in the city. She repeated the floral number for beau Ranbir Kapoor's sister's birthday last night.

sure knows how to get people talking. Whether it is with her pictures on social media, on-screen appearances or even when she is spotted in the city, Alia knows how to make heads turn.

The Sadak 2 actress stepped out twice yesterday, once to visit Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and the second time to attend Riddhima Kapoor's birthday party.

For the party, Alia picked out a floral Zimmermann summer dress which bore bell sleeves and a mesh bodice. It also bore a deep V neckline. She styled it with three-strap neutral stilettos and a white Chanel crossbody bag. Her hair was styled in a centre-parting and left loose, with her mask completing her look.

But this isn't the first time that Alia was wearing the dress. She wore it back in 2018 in a picture she shared on her Instagram. Alia styled the dress in a similar manner even back then, with a crossbody bag and two-strap rose gold stilettos. Her hair was styled into messy waves and a simple braid held it away from her face.

But it wasn't just Alia who wore the dress! The Zimmermann number was quite a popular pick among Bollywood divas. sported the same Zimmermann dress during the trailer launch of her film Batti Gul Meter Chalu co-starring .

too wore the same dress while out and about in the city. She styled her look with wedges and her hair pulled back and glamorous red lips completing her look.

Alia has also in the past repeated her favourite outfits, showing us that repeating looks is cool and taking the road towards sustainability!

What are your thoughts on Alia's look? Comment below and let us know.

