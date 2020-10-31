  1. Home
Alia Bhatt makes a stunning statement in a checkered Georges Hobeika mini dress: Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt stuns as she plays dress up in a checkered mini with a cape. Check it out
Alia Bhatt makes a stunning statement in a checkered Georges Hobeika mini dress: Yay or Nay? Alia Bhatt makes a stunning statement in a checkered Georges Hobeika mini dress: Yay or Nay?
While our dreams of playing dress-up has gone down the drain ever since the pandemic hit us, we're glad that things are slowly getting back in track. As much as we love to play dress-up, we get even more excited to see our favourite celebrities looking their best in some of the most exquisite attires. For a while now, Alia Bhatt's social media feed was filled with no-makeup selfies in pajamas but yesterday things changed as she posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. 

Looks like the actress made the most of her Friday night at home as she decked up in a gorgeous mini dress by Georges Hobeika. Ms Bhatt looked no less of a diva as the mini dress bore checkered details all over with an ombre pink effect that added an extra bit of definition to the look. The mini further bore a deep-V neckline and a matching cap that brushed the floors. Adding to it, she styled the checked wonder with a pair of black strappy heels.

Letting the dress do all the talking, Alia balanced out her look by keeping her glam to a minimum. With brushed in eyebrows, flawless base and glowing blush, she looked every bit stunning! The Raazi actress completed her look with a centre-parted low ponytail and showed the world how it's done! 

While we have missed celebs playing dress up, Alia Bhatt has surely made a comeback with a bang! 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below..

