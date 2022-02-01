Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora to Sara Ali Khan: 6 divas who showed how to pretty up your Feb style with red bags

Love it when your outfit complements that of your bae's? We're absolute of the idea that your accessory game should be as A-game as your outfit as you go on a parade of dates. Yeah, that's the kind of February gift you should aspire to treat yourself to, and don't we stand corrected when we make such a statement? We're here to get you on board with the month's first colour preference, the fierce, vibrant, and classic red. Now tell us, can you stop thinking of all the cool ways you're going to style your looks with red arm candies?

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Who said chunky bags are the only statement-makers? The Zoya Factor actress showed life is chicer with the mini and extremely cute L’afshar 's red box bag, an off-white stripe print blazer, and black flared pants. Can the world disagree with this fashion boss?

Sara Ali Khan

Valentine's day calls for all things sweet and here's how to take it seriously. Your simple white romper is prettified with a V-neckline, embroidered detail, and an in-built matching fabric belt. Her flat footwear didn't fail to have us hooked but our hearts seem to be partial to the Atrangi Re star's crossbody bag that bore the wrapper of crunchy chocolate. The class apart quirk we dig!

Malaika Arora

Our hearts are divided on what do we flirt with? The 48-year-old's Gucci red blazer or her clutch? And, Mala's white mini romper with a plunging neckline and pointed-toe pumps will show you define what a next-level look is all about.

Mouni Roy

The new bride-in-town walked the neutral-toned route with a sleeveless crop top and high-waist trousers. Pear embellished flat footwear and her red crossbody bag with gold embroidery are best if you only want to keep your phone and cards safe. Sounds like a plan when going out for a coffee date?

Alia Bhatt

Planning a surprise vacation for your boo? Let the love begin with your sweatshirt. The RRR actress' colourful heart print sweatshirt was clubbed with blue skinny-fit denim pants. We're currently crazily eyeing her white chunky shoes, cool shades, and red tote. The bag with the black and white print can hoard your outfits and essentials perfectly well.

Shanaya Kapoor

All the dreams of the best date-ready start with a half gingham and half striped shirt. Crop it up and team it with white denim shorts that come with a frayed hem. Do you want to step out with hot accessories like hoop earrings, sunnies, and a Prada red shoulder bag? The Rs. 2,12,287 can surely carry your heart for days (wink wink). But, seriously, how eye-arresting is the hue?

Which diva styled her look the best? Let us know in the comments below.

