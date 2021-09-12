Alia Bhatt & Malaika Arora stay comfortable yet stylish in white salwar suit set this monsoon: Yay or Nay?

Style is as important as comfort. With the new rules of fashion coming up, comfort is everybody's first choice. From Kareena Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday, everyone has made their choice clear. They are seen to be having fun with their comfortable yet stylish clothes.

The current new trend going on, and , was also seen following it. Both the actresses were spotted in their Sunday comfort looks wearing a white suit. Seems like, a white salwar suit is the dressing style this monsoon season.

Malaika Arora never misses a chance to show off her fashion game. Her holographic gown look was absolutely OTT. The style and the looks are always keeping us keen and inspiring.

The actress was papped in a white suit, and we are loving the angelic look. She donned a white cotton kurta with full sleeves and embroidery on the neck and the sleeves. Along with it were white pants with an organza border at the bottom. There was flower lace detailing on the organza border.

She took a matching organza dupatta with embroidery on it all over. Her embellished juttis blended perfectly well with the whole attire and added extra grace. She wore no makeup with her raw natural wavy hair.

She looked perfect in style as well as simple for an everyday look.

Alia Bhatt, the sensation of Bollywood, has time and again proved that she is always the one to set new trends. From her acting to her fashion, we are in love with her.

The Kalank actress was spotted at her dubbing studio in a white suit. Well, why would she be any behind to show the latest monsoon style? She wore a white sleeveless cotton kurta with embroidery and lace detailing at the bottom border. The round neck and cut sleeves also had a lacy embroidered detail.

Paired with it was her dhoti salwar with similar lace detailing at the border and a fully embroidered cotton dupatta. With the tiny silver jhumkas and black Kolhapuri sandals, she added the Mumbaikar style to her look. No makeup and hair tied into a neat ponytail, her simple day look was ideal for every day.

There is just so much to do with a simple everyday look. Even a basic outfit can look glam with just the right style.

How do you like these look? Tell us in the comments down below.

Follow for more fashion updates @Pinkvillafashion.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Nora Fatehi to Kareena Kapoor: Beauty Roundup: The BEST beauty diva of the week