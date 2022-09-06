Alia Bhatt in a Nidhi Tholia Anarkali suit gave us a too glam to handle desi inspiration; Yay or Nay?

In our hearts forever. The couple and their ethnic outfits. Our temptation to own the best of ethnic outfits is only seeing a rise and with the list of festivals looming on the horizon, our dreams to dress up beautifully can be effortlessly accomplished. Send off every celebration in style because references from celebrities are not coming in as a single number, sometimes twos and if lucky countless. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are on their way to the Ujjain along with Ayan Mukerji. Team Brahmāstra is all ready for the big movie release and is now on promotional duty.

Soon-to-be parents were photographed at the Mumbai airport this afternoon. You know why we would take maximum advantage of this reference right? The couple dressed up in ethnic outfits and it just wants the season wants us to be in. The power of donning a desi attire is that elegance is a given appeal. Anarkalis are a favourite among the Bollywood fashion set. We have also seen Alia's fashion curveball feature some stellar ones. If you love Alia's travel look as much as we do, you're in luck these pictures will stay for years to come. It's to say that style notes will stay here.

Alia was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania in a Nidhi Tholia ensemble. Her green maxi-length silk kurta featured three-quarter sleeves and an intricately embroidered gold scalloped border. A pretty inclusion of colour pop was made with the bandhani printed blue and white dupatta which also looked stunning with marori work. Alia's ethnic look entailed accessories like drop earrings and mogras which looked lovely on her pulled-back hairdo. A bun always makes a statement. Her matte makeup with pink lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, and pink eyeshadow are those soothing details that will add light to your look. Ranbir looked suave in a Pathani white kurta set which looked bright with the Nehru jacket and brown mojaris.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Lakshmi Lehr on keeping the 'Koffee Kouture' glam by styling Kareena Kapoor Khan & more actresses