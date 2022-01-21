Alia Bhatt, Nora Fatehi to Shraddha Kapoor: 7 Celebs who can’t get enough of their luxe quilted bags

Handbags are no more just a functional utility to carry your essentials but a fashion statement that carries your style. Different styles and silhouettes of bags have made their reappearance in the fashion cycle and the one that’s having its moment now is the quilted bags. Quilting is one of the biggest trends of the year, especially for accessories. It brings an air of vintage sophistication to your everyday look and here are 7 celeb-inspired ways to style them up!

Alia Bhatt

The quilted designs in fact date back as far as 1929 when Coco Chanel created her first bag crafted from quilted jersey. The origin of the designer’s signature finish has been consigned to fashion history. Alia Bhatt’s funky look in a white tee, jeans and sneakers from Off White created a buzz at the airport and we’re sure all eyes were on the red dual side-bag. The slightly quilted texture of the lambskin and the crossbody chain detail made it worth Rs 5 lakh.

Shraddha Kapoor

We absolutely loved Shraddha Kapoor’s winter-ready jet-set look in an olive green turtleneck bodycon dress teamed with a brown puffer jacket and customised puffer bag that featured her on it in bright orange initials. Puffer bags are nothing but signature quilted designs with sections that are puffy between the stitching. Shraddha’s beige hued puffer tote bag sure won our attention.

Malaika Arora

The one to recently sport the puffer bag was Malaika Arora who stepped out in the city in a pretty pristine white ruffle dress. While the plunging neckline of the dress and black boots gave it an edgy class, it was her poppy yellow puffer purse that added a fun spin to her look. Malla's Saint Laurent clutch bag made from leather is priced at a whopping Rs. 1.14 lakhs and it features diamond quilting and the signature YSL logo plate in gold.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's glamorous avatar in sequin pants and orange blazer from Versace was teamed with an equally expensive black Saint Laurent's LouLou bag that bore a quilted leather body and gold double-chain handle. The classy look of her Rs.1,48,000 worth bag and Yves Saint Laurent black pumps balance the bling of her shimmery outfit.

Priyanka Chopra

We had also spotted Priyanka Chopra sporting the same bag as Nora while strolling at the Louvre museum in Paris. She looked stunning in her monochromatic look composed of white flare jeans, a pink top, a long beige coat paired with ivory boots and a gigantic black Saint Laurent quilted tote bag hanging from her shoulder.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress us with her style be it a red carpet look or off duty styles. Looking chic in an animal print mock neck top and black flare pants, Bebo stole our hearts. But, the winning accessory for us was the black Chanel sling bag quilted so exquisitely with the flap and logo in shape.

Kangana Ranaut

The Queen actress is a real winner when it comes to acing desi looks at the airport. Clad in a simple white cotton saree, Kangana Ranaut let her arm candy make a statement. Her powder pink Lady Dior bag is worth roughly around Rs. 3.5 lakh is both chic and elegant. Made of soft leather, the bag has a quilted pattern embroidery that gives it a vintage flair and also featured dangling DIOR letter charms which added some bling to this bag.

If given a chance, which diva’s luxury quilted handbag would you like to steal? Tell us in the comments below!

