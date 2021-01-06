Alia Bhatt opts for an all black look in House of CB & All Saints for Deepika Padukone's birthday: Yay or Nay?

The Kalank actress was accompanied by Ranbir Kapoor and sister Shaheen Bhatt for the party, where she put her most fashionable foot forward.

is one actress not only known for her acting, singing and dancing abilities, but also her incredible fashion sense. The actress headed out to bring in the New Year with her family, boyfriend and and and their families as well at the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve.

Last evening, the actress made her way out to Deepika Padukone's birthday bash with Ranbir Kapoor. Her sister Shaheen Bhatt and actress Ananya Panday were also part of the celebrations.

For the night, Alia was styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr. She was decked up in head-to-toe black. She picked out a black satin crop top with exaggerated mutton sleeves and ruched top from House of CB. She paired this feminine Jana top with black jeans from All Saints, black pumps and a Chanel crossbody sling bag. She kept her accessories to a minimum with simple small gold hoop earrings and a statement gold ring. A black face mask completed her all-black look for the evening.

Alia also kept her makeup fresh with dark eyeliner, filled-in brows and a peachy glow. Her hair was pulled back from her face and secured into a low, messy ponytail, paving way for her elegant gold jewellery to be shown.

We loved Alia Bhatt's experimental chic look for the evening. It made for the perfect look for a small celebration or even date night! What are your thoughts on Alia's outfit? Yay or nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :viral bhayani

