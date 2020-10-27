Alia Bhatt opts for a coral maxi dress by Mara Hoffman; Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt spends her mother's birthday in a comfy yet trendy maxi dress by Mara Hoffman. Check it out

The pandemic has left everyone enjoying all special occasions in the confirmation he's of their homes. Gone are the days of lavish parties. Instead, a cosy gathering at home is all we get. The same was the case with who planned her mom, Soni Razdan's birthday at home. In spite of the small gathering, the guestlist included , and Riddhima Kapoor. While this day could be used as a reason enough to play dress up, Alia kept things low-key.

For the day at home, Bhatt opted for a coral maxi dress by Mara Hoffman. The maxi featured an off-shoulder silhouette with long puffy sleeves. Adding it the minute details, the button-down wonder further featured an A-line silhouette that flared at the end. Coral tones and flared maxi dresses are definitely in trend now and Alia seems to love them.

The Raazi actress styled this colourful wonder with a simple sleek bun and ditched her accessories for the day. Even for her glam, she kept things basic and neutral with a soft glow on her cheeks teamed with brushed in eyebrows.

While the colour of the dress was enough to steal the show, we think that Alia could've done a lot more to elevate her look. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

