Alia Bhatt opts for an offbeat trench coat on her way back to town with beau Ranbir Kapoor; Yay or Nay?

The 1850’s saw the emergence of a classic silhouette and that is a trench coat. It is no surprise that a water repelling silhouette that has been around for so long is bound to be experimented with. From a denim trench coat to a dual toned one, this classic piece of apparel is not going to be left behind anytime soon. As it has been established, Bollywood celebs are always looking forward to trying anything unconventional. And their spin on a trench coat is nothing short of spellbinding.

While getting back from her recent New Year’s getaway with beau , threw some major OOTD inspiration on her way out of the airport. The actress opted for a quirky beige trench coat with a blue denim panel. She layered her trench coat on a pair of beige pants and a creamish white ribbed crop top. The Raazi actress made sure that her denim panelled trench coat dominated her look and indeed it did. To top off her look, she slipped on a pair of brown ankle length boots. She kept her skin bare and went for her natural wavy locks.

We absolutely loved the way Alia balanced all the tinges of beige in her look without going overboard. More power to denim panelled trench coats! When will you get your hands on a quirky trench coat? Comment below and let us know.

