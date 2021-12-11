Alia Bhatt painted our feeds green in a Kanchivaram saree and a salwar suit; YAY or NAY?

Alia Bhatt has been a fashion icon since she stepped foot into Bollywood. From her stunning date-night looks to her dazzling bridesmaid attires, Alia Bhatt has been a fashion inspiration for all young girls and aspiring fashionistas! The actress has the ability to pull off any look with ease and confidence.

From her impeccable acting skills and her ability to effortlessly get into any role to her resplendent fashion skills and dress sense, Alia Bhatt is an ultimate package and the most-loved in the B-town industry. Most of the outfits that Alia Bhatt dons are fun, lightweight and eye-catching. Each outfit of hers reflects her playful and chirpy personality. Apart from her red carpet and bridesmaid looks, Alia is especially popular for her street style and her casual wear. Her casual, everyday outfits are just as stylish as her red carpet looks.

The actress has currently been on a promotional spree for her much-anticipated SS Rajamouli film RRR starring Ram Charan, NTR Jr and Ajay Devgn. The star reached Chennai to promote the film and took to Instagram to share her two traditional looks for the occasion, perfect for the ongoing wedding season. Alia painted our feeds green with two outfits, both styled by her go-to, Ami Patel.

For her first look, Alia chose a green Kanjeevaram silk saree from Madhurya Creations. Kanjeevaram sarees hold a timeless charm, and Alia added her own charm, fun and glamour to this sartorial choice. The eternal six yards featured gold embroidery all over the pallu and the drape. The star teamed her elegant ensemble with a matching sleeveless blouse in the same green hue. The star accessorised the six yards with statement gold jhumkis featuring white pearls and two statement rings.

Alia tied her tresses in a centre-parted sleek bun decorated with a white gajra to add a whimsical touch to the traditional look. She sealed the attire with a dainty black bindi, kohl-adorned eyes, mascara-laden lashes, bright pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and a subtle eye shadow.

For her second look, Alia opted for a green salwar suit by Rimple and Dharpreet. The ensemble featured a green anarkali-like kurta that reached upto her knees. The kurta featured a V-neckline and was decked in a bandhani print base. It bore traditional motifs stitched along the neckline, the sleeves and on the flare. The hemline featured a thick rusty orange border that matched the sheer dupatta. The three-fourth sleeve kurta was teamed with multicoloured baggy pants decked in a gold design and featuring shades of navy blue, turquoise, pink, orange and green that matched the border of the dupatta.

The Brahmastra completed the look with a dainty green bindi and shoulder-grazing oxidised earrings that bore peacocks near the ear lobe along with green and blue stones. For her footwear, she chose Kolhapuri-like gold heels from Stoffa. She left her tresses open in soft waves with a side parting. The actress kept her makeup minimal like always with kohl-adorned eyes, mascara-laden lashes, blushy cheeks and a subtle pink lipstick.

