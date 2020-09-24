  1. Home
Alia Bhatt pairs a Cord Earth dress with a Saint Laurent bag to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Yay or Nay?

Amidst the heavy Mumbai rains, Alia sported her most casual avatar yet in an earth-tone dress and kept it comfortable. Take a look!
Mumbai
alia bhatt in a cord dress and saint Laurent tote bag Alia Bhatt pairs a Cord Earth dress with a Saint Laurent bag to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Yay or Nay?
Amid the ongoing pandemic, celebrities have been spending more time at home, keeping close to their families. Now that shoots are slowly resuming, Alia Bhatt is reportedly all set to resume shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which had been stalled due to the lockdown. 
Yesterday, Alia was spotted visiting the director's office to meet with the filmmaker. 

Keeping it comfortable, Alia'a off-duty look involved a simple earthy-toned dress from homegrown brand Cord. Alia wore the oversized wrap 'Earth Dress' that bore light pastel tones to match the shades of the Earth. She styled the INR 10,200 dress with her go-to Saint Laurent Rive Gauche tote bag and espadrilles wedges. She has sported the 2,149 USD (Rs 1,57,900) Saint Laurent bag multiple times at the airport to complete her casual looks. With her hair pulled neatly away from her face, the Sadak 2 actress' only accessory was her floral face mask. 

According to sources, Alia may resume shooting for SLB's film in October. She will next be seen on the silver screen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra opposite beau Ranbir Kapoor which has been getting postponed since December 2019. 

We loved the carefree dress Alia wore and thought she pulled off the off-duty look well keeping it minimal yet stylish. 
What are your thoughts on Alia's Cord dress? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know. 

Credits :viral bhayani

