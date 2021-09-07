Alia Bhatt prettified her floral printed dress with Chloé’s blue shoulder bag; Yay or Nay?

What’s the secret that floral is a to-die-for print? It holds the badge of honour of making any outfit look charming as ever. So, as we continue to root for its presence in all our style diaries, here’s the latest look served by today as she was seen stepping into a restaurant. Time to let your closet double-tap on this cutesy dress.

Is floral a staple that needs to be rotted for time and again? Of course, here’s another hit number that looks alluring. The Raazi actress was dressed in a Summer Somewhere yellow mini outfit that bore floral prints in red all over the outfit. The Sintra dress was designed with a sweetheart neckline that entailed a drawstring ruched detail and came with balloon sleeves. Setting the mood for a blissful summer lunch outing, this dress with a smocked back bodice isn’t the one to do you wrong. Take a look at those little ruffle trimmings attached at the sides of the neckline. Alia decided to step out sans neckpieces and give gold hoop earrings a chance. But, here’s the pop of colour that we love a little too much. The drew blue shoulder bag from Chloé that costs approximately ₹ 2,28,142.19 features a signature jewel lock and suede calfskin lining. PVC block heels and fingerings complemented her OOTD.

With her hair left open, a white mask insight, and those eyebrows drawn neat, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania starlet looked every bit of a fashion princess.

Is this look a YAY or a NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

