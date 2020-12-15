  1. Home
Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: EVERY TIME wine coloured outfits created a statement

Looking for a way to rock the winters in style? We have just the right colour that will elevate your look! Check it out
11325 reads Mumbai
Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: EVERY TIME wine coloured outfits created a statementAlia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: EVERY TIME wine coloured outfits created a statement
The winter season is here which means it's time to dig out all the deep hued outfits from the depths of your closets. While it's always fun to wear bright coloured outfits during the gloomy winter days, there's just something about darker hues that appeal to us. Violets, dark reds, emerald greens and shades of wine have always made sure to steal the show during the colder months. Be it the Shaadi season or nights filled with parties, wine coloured outfits are bound to make a statement and it's time you give it a try. 

To make things simpler for you, we have brought in all the inspiration you need:

First up, we're going head on with a Shaadi season inspiration. Alia Bhatt chose for a gorgeous velvet wonder by Sabyasachi a few years ago and to be honest, it still has our hearts. You can safely call it one of our favourite looks by the diva. The colour and the elegance of the outfit takes the cake while the simplicity in the styling is what makes it a winner! Velvets are perfect for cold wedding nights and while it keeps you warm, the plush fabric will also ensure you make a stunning statement.

Moving on to our favourite of all, party looks. Sequin has been quite the winner this year and what better way to rock it than to opt for it in a gorgeous colour! Both Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan made quite a lot of heads turn in their embellished dresses. Sara went down the trendy route in a mini dress while Bebo kept things classic in a long, full-sleeved wonder. 

We know party season means skimpy clothes and showing off lots of skin. But, let's be practical, while the winters in Mumbai are barely there, but in some parts of the country, the air is more than just nippy. This brings us back to velvets in our favourite colour. Be ready to rock the party in style! 

If you're in the mood to step out and be the eye candy of the party, Priyanka Chopra can serve as the perfect inspiration. The actress looks every bit stunning in a strapless mesh number as she styled it with a pair of pointy pumps and a matching bold lip. 

Lastly, when we talk about wine outfits, you can hardly miss the diva, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actress makes a stunning statement in a wine gown and when matched with a bright lip, it is surely a look worth recreating! 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

