Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 6 Divas who proved pajamas are the comfiest best bets

Our lives witnessed many changes over the past two years but if there's an outfit that didn't leave our sight was the pajama set. It's been doing its comfy cool game like no other even today. Raise your hand if you've taken your favourite pajamas to get yourself a coffee outside. Some of us have gotten to a point wherein no amount of bomb-looking outfits can have us as obsessed as these coordinated sets could do it with effortless allure.

If you're on a happy hunt for pajama sets that can do chicness and keep you in your breezy element all at once, this guide featuring Bollywood beauties can be a saviour even after Spring comes in to warm up your days and nights.

Katrina Kaif

Catching a flight soon? We're here to help you catch feelings for an outfit that looks nattier than denim shorts. The 38-year-old picked out Victoria Beckham's co-ordinated set from Pre Spring Summer 2022 Collection. She wore the green and white goldfish printed shirt with trousers and rounded it off with sneakers.

Sara Ali Khan

Bring back that energetic pulse you had for dressing up pre-pandemic and make your catch-up with your pals a fun thing again. The Atrangi Re starlet wore a creamy ivory pajama suit by H&M and here's how she proved that pajamas aren't best as sleepwear alone. She styled her shirt as a cropped number that added the detail of a front tie-up detail. Do shirts look boring now? Here's a lesson to pick up. Her matching straight-fit trousers opened into a flare at the hem. Sara's look was signed off with pointed-toe pink pumps.

Alia Bhatt

We're absolutely ready to numb our love for causal dresses with a pajama that can look the chicest. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star often shows there's never a no-chic moment with pajama sets and we can't stop looking at her recent pick. Miss Bhatt wore a printed ensemble to a salon last night and don't we all approve of the colours used here?

Kangana Ranaut

Keep the child in you alive they say. Make an offbeat choice and see how fun it can be. Not all fabulous looks were curated with floral print. This two-piece set from Stella McCartney had dandy print scattered on it. Don't miss the collar, quite sophisticated, you can do more than just grab a coffee with this outfit on. Look striking gold with platform sneakers from Elyse.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Think pink, contrast stitch details done in tiers, prints, and a jacket to complement. Sounds wholesome, already? The mother-of-one was donned a three-piece set with a long jacket, a shirt, and pants. Tell us which detail has your heart? Call it a lewk with peep-toe blocked heels.

Janhvi Kapoor

Take us back to red outfits already, you say? Here's a plush affair to sign up for. The red wine set was designed with satin and this can be your best bet kind of a travel outfit. Go with pumps rather than flip flops or slide-on to conclude your look.

