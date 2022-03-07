Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Tara Sutaria: 5 Stars who put a strong silver saree slay game forward

It's the first day of the week and the only thing that'll have us charged up and sail through even the bleakest day is by keeping an edit of fashion flashback pinned to give your eyes the much-needed treat. In a world where white, black, and red sarees are all the rage, we're so very committed to doing otherwise. Like say, we've figured out silver sarees can be as mood-uplifting as everything else. Here are a few Bollywood beauties who served fabulous inspiration on how to get max mileage from your desi style with this striking hue.

Tara Sutaria

Sequins have always been the best thing in the fashion scene. Say ready, set, and massive glam on with this loosely draped Manish Malhotra saree that appeared with multi-coloured sequins scattered on it. The Tadap actress teamed this attire with a matching bralette. The plunging neckline number truly complements the multi-layered studded necklace.

Alia Bhatt

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has always been a front-runner who promotes sustainable fashion proudly. Breaking the rut of white outfits, Ami Patel brought the glam of silver forward with a Rs 25,000 recycled nylon saree from Bloni. She wore this with a matching halter-neck blouse and had her jhumkas shining as bright as her ensemble.

Madhuri Dixit

Your mind shouldn't be the only thing that's populated with love for sequins and beads. Wear them a little too louder, maybe? Here's The Fame Game starlet who played it bright with a heavily doused embroidery work. This Manish Malhotra design can undoubtedly be a stunning pick for a wedding reception. You're the star of the show, after all. A chunky necklace, drop earrings, and kadas can take you on a lit-style trip.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

We're saying it, with this Tarun Tahiliani saree, there can be no one better dressed than you. Ami Patel styled The White Tiger actress in a lace embroidered floral saree that spoke of monochrome elegance and oh, just look at the V-neckline blouse and the scalloped border. Go fuss-free with accessories that fit in.

Mouni Roy

Enter: A glitter party. You won't be able to exist from the frenzy anytime soon. This is the only disclaimer you'll have to bear in mind when wearing this enchanting number. The Gold actress proved it's hard to go wrong with this supremely radiating creation which she wore with a sleeveless mini blouse. So perfect, it doesn't look incomplete in any way without accessories on display.

Which diva's saree has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Kriti Sanon made a fabulous case for mini bodycon dresses like a striking fashion queen