Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Shraddha: Celebs who picked out BOLD outfits from Designer of the Week: Safiyaa

Founded in 2011 by Daniela Karnuts, Safiyaa, her clothing brand, is a popular pick among celebrities. Her designs are known to flatter every kind of figure and give an overall polished look. From Meghan Markle to Kate Winslet and to , celebrities have picked Safiyaa pieces to put forth a new aesthetic in bold colours that command attention.

With a goal to make women feel strong, confident and desirable, Safiyaa was founded to provide a versatile wardrobe to the women of today while taking into consideration her changing demands. Karnuts then created sophisticated and polished pieces with a dedicated team of artisans to make sure women feel comfortable in the outfits.

Alia Bhatt opted for a colour-blocked outfit from the brand. She paired a one-shoulder candy pink peplum-style top with a pair of high-waist tangerine flared pants for the Maharashtra Achievers' Awards 2019.

Janhvi Kapoor opted for a Safiyaa pantsuit in a candy pink shade which featured a plunging neckline that came with a fit-and-flare top paired with matching flared trousers. She chose to go with a lip shade that matched her outfit, for additional oomph.

Shraddha Kapoor picked out a structured colour-blocked halter-neck dress from the label to promote a film. Her hot pink mid-length dress came with a bright orange sash at the back that seamlessly blended into her halter-neck outfit. Neutral-tone pumps topped off this chic look.

With the fashion industry being one of the major producers of waste that in turn destroy the environment, Karnuts has ensured her creations are sustainable. The outfits are made-to-order and sewn with sourced sustainable fabrics with minimal wastage and have been one of the most conscious and responsible brands.

Jonas is also a huge advocate for the brand. The White Tiger actress opted for a bright sunshine yellow jumpsuit with a cold-shoulder detailed top that came with an asymmetrical hem. Flared pants that seem to be the statement look of the brand, were also part of her bold look.

Close friend and former British Royal Megan Markle has also opted for Safiyaa creations a few times. One that we can't get over is Markle's scarlet red body-hugging gown that bore a cape-style detail at the back. We love how she completed the look with accessories that matched for a seamless, bold look.

Ahuja who is always on trend also opted for a Safiyaa jumpsuit. Her one-shoulder fitted number featured an asymmetrical hem that opened into flared pants that accentuated her frame. Poker-straight hair and minimal gold hoop earrings completed this stylish look.

Hopping on to the red pantsuit bandwagon, Sara Ali Khan stepped into a bright red Safiyaa pantsuit to promote her film, Coolie No. 1. The actress' top, which doubled as a blazer, came with open sleeves and her structured pants were cut straight, unlike the designer's previous flared pants creations.

From bright and bold colours to sophisticated neutral tones, there's something for everyone. The silhouette and fit flatters every body type, allows the woman to breathe in it and look her absolute best.

For the Critics Choice Awards, Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez stepped into a body-hugging pale orange gown by the designer. Her outfit came with a plunging neckline and cap sleeves, with a short train behind her that flattered her figure and skin tone.

Kate Winslet attended the red carpet premiere of Divergent in a bright red Safiyaa gown with cap sleeves and detailed cut-outs at her neck. A gold metal cuff and box clutch completed the Oscar-winning actress' look.

Which Safiyaa outfit is your favourite?

