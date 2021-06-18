Alia Bhatt proved that gowns are a visual treat and they are a must have in every girl's wardrobe

Gowns are a fashion heaven's gift that will ensure you create a storm every time you slip into one. Here are the times Alia Bhatt proved she has a soft spot for strapless gowns. Read more to get your tips.

How would you describe your style? Minimal or maximal? Do both effortlessly like actress . The one who has always laid the groundwork for people to own any look under the sky as their own has to be her. With an alluring love for comfy t-shirts, printed dresses, sarees, ethnic silhouettes, and lehengas, her sense of fashion is versatile and everything a person would wish to cop. Gowns are a gala number oozing out royalty and to say that the Raazi actor’s collection of this fit proves just that would be an understatement. Got a few weddings that have demanded you to block the dates? Gowns are a great choice to look like the most admirable wedding guest.

Follow this guide to get your not-so-general inspiration from the actor’s fashion dairies so can never wrong when you wear gowns.

The ultra-modern and voluminous Georges Chakra makes for an ideal reception or date night look. It was detailed with pleats, a bodice draped in a pattern, a bow, and a flowy cape attached to the dress.

The happy summer hue, also know as neon lime green gown by Prabal Gurung was a sight to stop and stare at. The strapless custom-made dress featured a long trail at the back that rested seamlessly on the floor.

Florals are the failsafe pick when in doubt. Dressed in a plunging neckline full-length appliqué gown that bore colourful flowers in 3D embroidery, she looked so fresh and fabulous like a pretty princess.

Always working the red carpet style circuit like a pro, the Highway star awed the crowd in a dual-toned gown by Georges Hobeika. The off-shoulder slit dress was coloured in a shade of pink and yellow, it featured a panel that flew downward in a flare-like manner. Also, notable is the drape details at the top and a blush pink belt that was adorned with artwork. With a pair of ankle-strap heels, she looked like a gleaming goddess.

Serving an elegant 101 lesson on how to rule the show in a shimmery black gown, the 2 States actress opted for a Ralph and Russo floor-length strapless gown. A well-fitted nude corset bodice was placed at the top and the dress was outlined with black satin fabric.

Which gown do you wish to own? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Disha Patani showed how to ALWAYS be the best dressed guest at weddings

Share your comment ×