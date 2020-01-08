Alia Bhatt proves the classic denim jacket can be sported in three versatile ways; Check them out

Making denim a staple element in her recent looks, Alia Bhatt is one actress who can't seem to get enough of it.

Denim is one material that almost nobody can do without since it is one of the most versatile of all. Denim can be worn in the form of jeans, a simple jacket or even a head-to-toe look. Not just commoners but celebrities too are masters at sporting the style in every way that they can. is one such celebrity who just can't seem to get enough of denim for her last three off-duty looks have involved denim and we are taking note!

Bhatt who headed out of the city for NYE last year picked out an off-beat trench coat to wear to the airport. It involved a half-denim jacket that was patched and sewed on to a beige trench coat that instantly picked up her otherwise neutral look. We love how she styled it with boots and a bold red tote bag keeping it simple.

Bhatt's next look is also one for the books. Giving denim-on-denim a new meaning, the Brahmastra actress opted for a denim jacket that was frayed at the shoulders and bore white patches on it. She paired this with wide-legged jeans in the same shade and completed it with tan-brown boots. She completed her look with a bold red tote bag to give her dull outfit a pop of colour.

For a meeting, the actress picked out the ultimate off-duty look. Alia clearly loves her denim jackets. Keeping it simple this time around, the actress picked a simple cosy denim jacket to keep warm. A simple tank top, harem pants and pink sliders below the frayed jacket made for the ultimate off-duty look, we think.

Clearly, the actress can't get enough of her denim jackets. She seems to want to sport them in every way and for every occasion!

Which of the three looks do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

