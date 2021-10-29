Alia Bhatt proves she's a chic babe in black biker shorts & here's how to play it up with coolness

We all aspire to have a style that's relatable, fancy, and foolproof. If you're someone who can switch sartorial gears from street to airport-style without, you would totally love all that Alia Bhatt pulls off. Can you guess what her hot favourite? The Raazi actress has been taking black biker shorts out and about with utmost nattiness.

Don't want to hop onto the sporty madness it's tagged with? Looks so fun and infinitely chic, it can make cycling around seem super comfortable as well. Princess Diana too was a fan back in the day and now there are no signs of its coolness being paused.

Just when the world would assume shorts are a summer thing, and would inevitably leave the fashion world, it’s here proving it’s going big even today. Alia was seen recently at the airport in all things black. We’re sure you don’t need pep talks on how black is a hue that never fails to leave one enticed. She teamed her biker shorts with a printed sweatshirt that entailed a message to the public, “Speak Up For Animals” inscribed in white on her sleeves and the bodice. Her entire outfit looked the spiffiest with Gucci x Disney Mickey Mouse Tote bag, black circular-framed sunnies, gold hoops, and white sneakers.

What’s better than a black and white combo? And, when is it ever-not-ready to make a statement? Spoil yourself with yet another monochrome outfit. Here, the Kalank actress brought a playfully relaxed vibe along with her OOTD that consisted of biker shorts and a peplum-style white shirt with comfy sleeves. Black chunky heeled shoes and gold hoop earrings are her go-to's which is so easy to guess. She finished off her look with sunglasses and a black mask that bore her initial.

No matter your colour preference, a pink outfit can never fail in building up a cute look. She's been going all for pink lately and we’re lucky enough to get glimpses that have our style game sorted. Alia was out for lunch with her folks and here’s what she picked out. She wore her biker shorts with Karl Lagerfeld’s crew-neck sweatshirt. Her black shoes receive brownie points yet again for playing the note-worthy part right and so do her Christian Dior tote bag and hoop earrings.

We don’t wish for anybody to get enough of the white and black combo. We’re a fan of this and that’s the rut we’d love to indulge in for days. Alia was caught by shutterbugs at the airport playing her stylish self in biker shorts, black crop top, and white shirt which was left untucked and open. Look at those rolled-up sleeves adding some edge to her travel look. When teamed with Louis Vuitton slip-on, and Balenciaga tote, this entire look is worth a steal. Isn’t it?

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.



