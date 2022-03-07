Alia Bhatt proves sustainable fashion is the new cool in her recycled nylon saree from Bloni; Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt has been rocking some awe-inspiring white sarees back to back for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions. The movie was well-received by the audience just like her elegant looks in white. Carrying forward her love for sarees, the diva rocked a different saree look in silver yesterday at the 21st Indian Television Academy Awards. Alia’s fashion game is showing a subtle swift to things more elegant and classy from an image of a young little girl that she has been carrying since her debut movie SOTY. We are loving this fashion evolution and the actress’ dope looks.

Her silver saree from last night was one of a kind! The Sterling saree from Bloni costs about Rs 25,000 and is made from recycled nylon waste and repurposed degradable faux leather. Sustainable fashion is not only about re-wearing your old clothes but also choosing ensembles that are made from recycled wastes. Alia’s saree was a cool choice and recycled nylon base combined with metallic parachute gave it a sheen that gave a reflective edge. Her halterneck blouse also bore the sheen elevating the glam factor of her look. One of the few reasons why people shy away from clothes made from recycled waste is because they think it won’t make them look modern and chic. But the Brahmastra actress’ saree proved it's not true with its contemporary chic look. Styled by Ami Patel, the 28-year-old star kid looked absolutely stunning in her silver saree that she styled with statement silver jhumkas from Phullara, minimal makeup featuring glossy lips, dewy base and shimmery eyeshadow. She left her hair open and rounded off the look gracefully keeping it minimal and elegant.

What do you think of her silver saree with transparent accents made from recycled nylon and repurposed leather waste; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

