Alia Bhatt is the queen of the colour black: 5 Times the actress incorporated the colour into her ethnic wear

has taken up everyone’s favourite colour, black and managed to flaunt it with her traditional wear. One can never own too much black and one can never go wrong with black. Therefore, this festive season embrace the versatile colour and rock the traditional look just like our very own Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt opted for a simple black kurti and paired it with a matching flared skirt featuring gold border laces along the hem. She broke the monotony of the outfit by adding a floral dupatta with the same metallic border. She completed the look with chunky silver jhumkas that served as a perfect accessory to the rather simple look.

Count on Alia Bhatt to nail any look, be it casual, formal or traditional. Spotted in a black anarkali suit by Manish Malhotra, Alia looked like an ethnic diva! The embellished suit makes a perfect choice for a reception or a mehendi ceremony. The mirror-work further enhanced the outfit. The long jhumkas and the tiny black bindi highlighted the outfit.

Alia Bhatt opted the minimalistic path as she stepped out in a simple black lehenga for a Diwali celebration by Shyamal & Bhumika. The outfit featured a cropped strappy plain blouse paired with an embroidered lehenga and a dupatta with silver threads running through it. Bhatt skipped the heavy jewellery and simply opted for a pair of golden danglers.

Alia looked resplendent in a black and white floor-grazing anarkali by Anita Dongre. The Anarkali was decked in floral and architectural motifs all over and featured sheer full sleeves. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress skipped the dupatta and kept things simple in the accessories department with a pair of silver jhumkas and a tiny black bindi.

Spotted wearing yet another black ethnic outfit by Anita Dongre, Alia looked like a dream in a black sharara set. The outfit featured a quarter-sleeved kurti paired with sharara pants and a dupatta. The intricate embroidery and mirror work on the kurta and sharara pants elevated her overall look. The Kalank actor completed the look with a pair of chunky silver earrings and silver Kohlapuris.

Which black outfit by Alia Bhatt is your favourite?

