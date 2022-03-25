Alia Bhatt to Rakul Preet Singh: 5 Celeb inspired ways to style colourful blazers for a quirky look

Blazers have always been in fashion but had a formal touch to it as it embodies the look and feel of something luxe, serious and sophisticated. Over time, blazers were styled up over sarees and lehengas giving it an Indo-Western look. These days blazers have taken over the fashion world and are no more worn just for regular business meetings or serious discussions. In funky prints and vibrant colours, blazers have become a key fashion element that elevates one’s quirk factor to make a style statement. Take inspiration from these celebrities who looked fantabulous in their colourful blazers.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt rocked a fun looking graphic printed blazer over her simple black crop top paired with striking red flared. The RRR actress’ striking look was levelled up by the multicolour jacket by Prabal Gurung which also bore embossed embroidery work. She played with colours and teamed her look with blue Jimmy Choo platforms and rounded off the style with a natural beauty look and hair set in beachy waves.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday’s sporty-chic look was given a playful twist with her purple jacket featuring colourful floral prints. The Saaksha and Kinni jacket also bore hand-embroidered with sequenced work. She kept the rest of the look minimal with chunky white shoes and a simple ponytail and let her quirky blazer take the spotlight.

Karisma Kapoor

Recently Karisma Kapoor made a statement in Manish Malhotra's coordinated pantsuit that featured multiple geometric patterns and looked funky with a medley of bold colours. Her violet and pink-hued blazer stood out with its double pockets, square-shaped buttons and stacked bangles that complimented the look very well.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Sinh looked ravishing in her multicolour outfit consisting of a quirky blazer and fit and flare purple pants. She teamed the look with neon pumps and gold chokers. Red lips and flawless makeup complimented her risque look where she ditched bralette and wore only the colourful jacket as her top.

Taylor Swift

For the 2019 MTV Music Awards, Taylor Swift dazzled in a multicoloured blazer dress that stole the show. Her Versace number was a kaleidoscope of bright colours and prints and Taylor wore a hot pink leotard underneath the blazer. She teamed the look with thigh-high boots and swooned our hearts rocking her usual cat-eye and a red lip.

Which star’s quirky look in vibrant multi-colour printed blazer do you like the best? Tell us in the comments below.

