Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet Singh to Shraddha Kapoor: Aqua blue lehengas for the perfect bridesmaid look

Wedding season is here again and in full swing now. WIth people celebrating their love in these last couple of months, we can't wait to step out and dress up again after a long hiatus. If you're all set to be a bridesmaid at your BFF's wedding and are wondering what to wear that doesn't de-throne the bride but also makes a statement on its own, we have you covered. Bollywood celebrities seem to have cracked the code of looking like the perfect bridesmaid in subtle yet glamorous outfits. A common aspect between all their looks? The aqua blue shade.

Alia Bhatt

Playing the role of bridesmaid comes naturally to Alia. The Sadak 2 star looked absolutely breath-taking in an aqua blue Anita Dongre lehenga that she paired with a contrasting sunshine yellow blouse with a matching blue dupatta with a yellow border. The 28-year-old actor's hair was styled in barrel waves for an effortlessly stylish look.

Rakul Preet Singh

Foil print is something that will never go out of fashion and Rakul Preet Singh seems to have caught on to it. The De De Pyaar De star looked radiant in an aqua blue Mishru lehenga that bore silver foil print all over.

Shraddha Kapoor

For her brother's wedding in the Maldives, Shraddha made a strong case for the sea blue shade in a Rahul Mishra number. The Ek Villian actress' lehenga bore yellow floral work all over and a white blouse to match, making for an exquisite look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

When the Begum of Bollywood picks an outfit, you know it's going to become a trend! For a wedding reception, Bebo looked ravishing in an aqua blue Manish Malhotra lehenga which featured white embroidery and intricate mirror work all over. With her hair pulled back and face-framing tendrils, the mother-of-two was bridesmaid goals!

Janhvi Kapoor

Not too much of a fan of pastels and want to make a statement with your outfit? Look no further than Janhvi Kapoor. The Dhadak star picked out a powder blue lehenga with minimal scattered pink floral detailing all over the lehenga. Her blouse on the other hand had all our attention. The diva opted for a white blouse with exaggerated ruffle sleeves. With her hair pulled back, all eyes were on the actress' outfit.

Which star's aqua blue lehenga are you taking inspiration from this wedding season? Comment below and let us know.

