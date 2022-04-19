Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor painted the town red in their Sabyasachi ensembles for wedding after-party look

We can’t keep calm! The Brahmastra star’s wedding pictures have left us wanting for more. Recently we got our hands on their beautiful wedding after-party pictures dancing to Chaiyaa Chaiyaa at their home. Flaunting their widest smiles and looking as gorgeous as ever, the newlyweds floored us with their style and charms. The grand decor of their home and the party vibe of the event oozed through the pictures instantly bringing a smile to our faces.

On April 14, Alia Bhatt shared the couple’s dreamy wedding photos donning Sabyasachi ensembles. She was a contemporary bride who let go of the usual bridal red lehenga and low bun, heavy makeup look and opted for an ivory silk organza saree and styled up with open hair and no makeup face. The netizens absolutely loved her look and her minimal bridal look has set a new trend wave.

For her wedding after-party look, Alia Bhatt picked a regal red Sabyasachi Anarkali suit. It consisted of a flowy Anarkali sleeveless kurta featuring a deep U-neckline, churidar pants and a sheer dupatta with embroidered gold floral border. Her all-red look made her stand out from the crowd and the diva accessories it up aptly with her mangalsutra, maang tikka, stacked bangles and rings. Alia’s dewy face looked fresh and fine with minimal makeup, sindoor and a tiny bindi. Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper as always in his white kurta and pants teamed with a red Nehru jacket. He looked his happiest self in his suave style.

What do you think of Alia and Ranbir’s matching red desi looks for their wedding after-party; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments section below.

