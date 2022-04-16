Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor paints a pretty pink picture for the Mehendi ceremony in designer ensembles

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding frenzy is not over yet! As a matter of fact, it just began as the Brahmastra star gave us a glimpse of her fun-filled Mehendi ceremony. We could just say by looking at the pictures that each and every member of their family were in their happiest selves for the lovebirds’ big day. While the couple’s wedding looks in Sabyasachi white and gold theme totally stole our hearts, their Mehendi look has pumped up our party spirits in peppy pink and vibrant hues.

Alia looked stunning in her Manish Malhotra lehenga and statement-making jewellery. Her pink lehenga bore multi-colour floral embroidery and golden patterns embellished with sequins that gave it a celebratory touch. She opted for a no-makeup fresh face look flaunting her nude lips, dewy skin and well-groomed brows. The halter-neck sleeveless top was teamed with a matching patch-worked craft-rich skirt. Alia's beautiful Mehendi was unlike the usual crammed ones but simple and special with a floral design surrounding an infinity symbol in the centre. She wore floral bracelets in both her hands and her emerald and Kundan stoned matha pitta and choker necklace stole the show!

Dancing his heart out, Mr Kapoor was coordinated with his Mrs in a pink Sabyasachi ethnic set and also wore his dad, Rishi Kapoor's watch. He layered a pink Nehru jacket over his pink kurta and loose fit pants slaying a handsome monochromatic look. His Mehendi read Alia written inside a heart and the Brahmastra star looked suave in his desi avatar. His mom, Neetu Kapoor looked glorious in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's creation and the sister of the groom shimmered in an equally stunning silver sequin saree teamed with a matching halter neck blouse. Kareena Kapoor Khan in Manish Malhotra lehenga set and Karisma Kapoor in Punit Balana Anarkali suit were also seen dancing in their fun-filled Mehendi ceremony.

What are your thoughts on their pretty pink desi ensembles for Mehendi ceremony; Yay or Nay?

