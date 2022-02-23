Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone: HOTTEST couples show how to slay in desi outfits

While the main wedding season might have passed, we're making way for fun and colourful spring weddings and desi events. Glamming up has never seemed like a task but glamming up with bae can seem quite daunting. Whether you want to match with your better half in desi attires, contrast them or simply pull off your individual looks together, there's nobody better to take inspiration from than Bollywood's hottest jodis.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Saif and Bebo have contrasting personalities. While she loves to glam up, he is a fan of keeping it minimal and casual and they both still manage to complement each other well. For Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception, the mother-of-two put forth a glitzy look in a metallic gold saree by Manish Malhotra. She linked her arm in her husband's who looked dapper in a black sherwani with gold buttons, paired with a white churidaar and matching pocket square.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Both, Virat and Anushka are known for keeping their looks simple yet stylish. While Anushka has a colourful personality and likes to play around with different hues, Virat is more of a basic person and likes to stick to his monotone shades. When Anushka Sharma picked out a statement-making Sabyasachi lehenga for a Diwali party, that she styled with an embroidered blouse and heavy jewels, Virat kept his look simple in a white kurta and let his ladylove bask in the limelight.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

For the couple who is on the same page about everything including outfits, what better way to make a statement than twin together! Deepika Padukone picked out an opulent gold lehenga with sequins all over and paired it with a simple black blouse with a plunging neckline and a sheer black dupatta with gold embroidery draped over. Ranveer complemented his wife in a black sherwani with dull gold buttons and white pants for a more subtle look.

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor

For the couple that wants to look equally glamorous, Mira and Shahid's style is something we can all take notes from. The Kabir Singh actor looked dapper in a black sherwani with gold embroidery all over, paired with a black churidaar. Mira on the other hand-painted a pretty picture in a blush pink lehenga with minimal floral embroidery all over and completed with a sheer dupatta. A gold necklace and her hair styled into waves completed the star wife's look.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

If both you and bae are fans of keeping it minimal, we suggest you take notes from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. For an event, Alia slipped into a simple beige floral saree with bright pink flowers and a shimmery gold hem to add a dash of glam. She paired this with a lovely pink blouse and posed happily beside Ranbir who was dressed in a pastel blue sherwani topped with a floral Nehru jacket and matching churidaar pants.

Which Bollywood couple's style are you taking notes from? Comment below and let us know.

