Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor twin in ivory at their wedding ceremony in beautiful Sabyasachi outfits

After 5 years of being together, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally tied the knot today on the auspicious day of Baisakhi and Mahavir Jayanti. The wedding was an intimate ceremony that took place at the Kapoor family’s house, Vaastu where the couple have spent most of their time during their dating period.

The wedding took place at 3.30 pm in the afternoon and was attended by the Kapoor family and the Bhatts along with Karan Johar, Ayan Mukherjee, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and the Ambanis. Alia took to her Instagram and blessed her fans with beautiful images from the ceremony.

Both the bride and the groom twinned in beautiful Sabyasachi outfits. Alia Bhatt ditched the mainstream lehenga and wore a hand dyed ivory organza saree. The sheer saree was adorned with fine tilla work and was teamed with a matching blouse featuring quarter sleeves and a V-neckline. The blouse was also decked in tilla work and perfectly complemented the saree. The attire was completed with an embroidered hand woven tissue veil.

Styled by Ami Patel, Alia accessorised her wedding attire with a heavy choker necklace, matching jhumkas and a matha patti all from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery, featuring uncut diamonds and hand strung pearls. The bride added a Punjabi touch with her red and gold chooda set. She sealed the ensemble by leaving her tresses open in soft waves with a middle parting. She opted for a subtle glam makeup and a small red bindi.

The groom twinned with his bride in an embroidered silk sherwani by the same designer. The sherwani entailed uncut diamond buttons, a silk organza safa and was teamed with a shawl decked in zari maori embroidery. Ranbir sealed the look with a long pearl necklace and kalangi from Sabyasachi featuring uncut diamonds, emeralds and pearls, along with dainty diamond studs.

What do you think of the bride and groom’s radiant Sabyasachi outfits? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

