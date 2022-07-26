Alia Bhatt returns to the chic yellow club in a Stella McCartney pantsuit styled with a black top; Yay or Nay?

Update: We're happy to join the pantsuit movement once again. It came courtesy of Alia Bhatt for Darlings movie promotional looks. Just yesterday we saw yellow make its jaw-dropping and a very cute mark with a Valentino mini dress and now this co-ordinated power look will put us back on an all-time fashion high. So, if you've left behind your statement-making streak, take on the same energy again and flaunt that glow!

Ask any fashion geek or just look for some outfit inspiration and, naturally, you'll see your screens inundated with celebrities in yellow. It's proof that summer joys have entirely and voluntarily left our back. So, what does it feel like to say yes to another pantsuit? Classy and palpably comforting. The best reason to add another to your closet is that it's become a party-ready fit. You get to style yours with bralettes, crop tops, and shorts, and we're definite you have options ready at the tip of your tongue.

Now, that we've made you think and all set for another look to copy-paste, in reality, let's give you an easy decode of the same. The mother-to-be was styled by Ami Patel in a classic pastel yellow pantsuit from Stella McCartney that bore a double-breasted blazer with peak lapels, pockets, and buttons all in its monotone form. This was clubbed with flared trousers with a wide-legged silhouette.

We love how black made a spiffy entry here with a top that had a deep V-neckline. Tip: You can also count on your bodysuit to go with this look. Further styled with white peep-toe stilettos and gold rings, we see this as an edgy look. Alia's hair was styled into a side part and soft waves that rested on her shoulder. The 29-year-old's matte makeup included a highlighter, a satin finish pout, subtle pats of blush, and eyelashes graced with mascara.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor: 3 fabulous ways to style your bump right and make statements in yellow dresses