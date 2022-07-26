Alia Bhatt in a Ridhi Mehra sharara suit aced a flower power desi look; Yay or Nay?

Meeting desi dreams is what fashion is all about on certain occasions. If you're sweating your way through what to opt for monsoon weddings, here's one good-to-emulate look by Alia Bhatt. Now and again an ethnic ensemble goes on to crop up on our screens, and we've noticed that little dose of anxiety that effortlessly kicks in instantly and makes us look for answers as wedding guests. What and when to wear to whose wedding and what if invites don't take a pause? So, when you need to kickstart your quest for outfits in a hot minute, know that your first can be found right here.

Why must you position this inspiration at the top of your mood board? Also, don't forget to take maximum advantage of it. We can all already imagine having a ball of fun and glamour in it given how gorgeous its detailing has been. You can now expect a stunning line-up of references as the mother-to-be has started with promotions for her film, Darlings.

Yesterday marked her first look in a Valentino yellow mini dress, all glossy, cutesy, and stare-worthy. And, second was a Ridhi Mehra sharara silk suit. Priced to be Rs. 62,800, this three-piece colourful floral printed set featured a mini anarkali-style kurta with a V-neck which had pearl embroidery to keep its allure high. This full-sleeved and the pleated number was combined with flared sharara bottoms and netted dupatta. Its complementing embroidered and printed borders nailed its here-to-standout agenda.

Adding many classy definitions to Alia's ethnic look were her oxidised silver jhumkas, rings, and black footwear is chosen by celebrity Fashion Stylist, Ami Patel. She's a beauty and don't we know it? That glow though! (Inserts evil eye emoticon). The 29-year-old also wore simple makeup with a black bindi and her hair was straightened and styled into a middle part.

