Alia Bhatt rocks a FLAMING red hot look in T Skaff for the motion poster launch of Brahmastra: Yay or Nay?

The wait is finally over! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor launched the motion trailer for their much-awaited film Brahmastra, at a fan event in Delhi yesterday. The duo walked the red carpet with their close friend and director of the first film of the trilogy, Ayan Mukerji. For the red carpet event, Alia rocked a flaming red dress and put forth an indo-western look.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Alia Bhatt put on an ab show at the motion poster launch in Delhi. The actress looked radiant in a strapless red dress from T Skaff which featured a sweetheart neckline and a cut out at her torso that showed off the 28-year-old's toned abs. From waist-down, the outfit opened into a breezy sheer chiffon skirt with a mini skirt lining under it. She styled this with a pair of red stilettos and ethnic oxidised silver jhumka earrings that gave it an indo-western look.

As always, Bhatt's makeup perfectly complimented her glamorous outfit. A flawless airbrushed base, filled-in brows, shimmery eyelids and loads of mascara enhanced her eyes. Her cheeks bore a soft, pink touch and were highlighted to perfection. Alia's lips stuck to the tone and featured a muted soft pink finish.

To top things off, the Gully Boy actress' centre-parted hair was styled into beachy minimal waves that complemented the rest of her look well.

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

