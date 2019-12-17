Alia Bhatt’s airport look is all things chic and girly; Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt makes a chic statement in a comfy dress at the airport. Check it out

has clearly been busy as a bee with big ones like Brahmastra and Sadak 2 lined up. While this is the case, she is often seen going in and out of the airport. While she is always been on the move, what we have our eyes on is her stunning wardrobe. From ultra-chic ensembles to luxurious bags, Bhatt makes sure she is on top of her game no matter what. Yesterday was no different as the actress was seen strutting out of the airport with beau .

While all the eyes were on the couple, we couldn’t miss the diva’s chic airport look. The 26-year-old made a stunning statement in a neutral-toned dress. The dress clearly looked comfy with a bit of a baggy silhouette and full sleeves. The dress then cinched at the waist with an A-line silhouette cropping at her ankles.

While the dress was a simple one, she gave the look a total turnover by styling it with rock-chic boots. The tan leather boots bore a small heel and tie up laces. They were clearly the best thing to elevate a simple dress like Alia’s. Lastly, the Kalank actress let her naturally wavy mane brush her shoulder and stepped out sans the makeup.

We loved the way she kept the look simple and chic. What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :manav manglani

