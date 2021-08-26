Alia Bhatt’s athleisure airport look is topped with Ranbir Kapoor’s cap and it's all things chic; Yay or Nay?

Stealing your beau’s clothes is always fun whether they’re the baggy fit jeans or oversized hoodies. GenZs are making comfortable oversized clothes a trend with bomber jackets and jerseys getting immensely popular. When it comes to stealing beau’s apparel, tops the list. The actress is time and again seen wearing ’s cap and today it proved to be no different.

The Raazi actress was seen at the airport departure looking her casual best in her athleisure attire. For the travel ahead of her, she chose a pair of black sweatpants with grey stripes at the side. She styled the high-waisted pants with a simple white cropped tee that showed off her toned torso. Adding a layer to the look, she perfectly matched her sweatpants with her bomber jacket. The black jacket featured grey full sleeves that gave off a cosy vibe.

Adding a sporty touch to the look, Alia Bhatt picked out a black cap out of Ranbir Kapoor’s wardrobe and covered most of her makeup free face with a mask. This isn’t the first time we’ve spotted Ms Bhatt stepping out in the cap.

Adding height to her petite frame, the actress then picked out a pair of black heeled boots. A black backpack rounded off her airport attire making it look all things chic. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

