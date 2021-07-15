Alia Bhatt’s OOTD is simple and relatable for every girl out there; Yay or Nay?

Alia Bhatt keeps things simple in a pair of denim shorts and a black tee as she steps out in the city. Check it out

has always been the one to keep things laidback when it comes to her casual attires. The actress has managed to incorporate trendy details in her usual chic wardrobe and her past looks have been proof of that. Right from summer dresses to making a statement in maxi numbers, the Raazi actress’ style has always been relatable.

Today, it proved to be no different as the actress was spotted in the city with a coffee in hand looking fabulous as ever. For her day out, she kept things simple and confined to classic styles with a pair of blue denim shorts that seem to be her favourite lately. With ribbed edges the pair of shorts that showed off her toned legs, she styled it with a baggy, oversized black tee. The boyfriend t-shirt is the perfect pick for a chill day of running errands.

Alia further added a sporty touch to the look with a pair of white platform sneakers that added extra height to her petite frame. With her hair down in her natural waves, the actress covered most of her makeup-free face with an embellished face mask and called it a day! The look is definitely a simple one that literally every girl can recreate with classic pieces from her wardrobe.

Credits :viral bhayani

