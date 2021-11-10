Alia Bhatt’s sharara suit collection is a perfect style inspiration for this wedding season

With the rumours of celebrity couples tying their knotting and our family and friends talking about theirs, we know that the wedding season is here! This means we need to amp up our wardrobe for all the celebrations from Rokha, Mehandi to the reception party. If you too have a wedding party to attend, we are sure you too are confused on what to wear. The most trendy and fuss free stylish choice will be sharara suits that have got both modern aesthetics and ethnic elegance.

Alia Bhatt surely loves the style and has a gorgeous collection of this ethnic ensemble in almost all colours. Take inspiration from the diva to nail the wedding season in stunning sharara suits.

Red

The Highway actress’ stunning avatar in a deep red velvet sharara set is one of our all time favourite ethnic looks. Her Sabyasachi number consisted of a strappy kurta with golden floral details teamed with sharara pants and an organza dupatta. Gold shoulder grazing earrings, dewy makeup and a sleek ponytail rounded off her elegant look. Her deep red velvet set is a great pick for family gatherings and pujas at home.

Black

For Kalank promotions, Alia picked out a black sharara suit by Anita Dongre that eluded class and royalty. Her black ensemble was dosed with silver embroidery work and the star looked gorgeous in her fuss free look. She left her middle parted hair loss and elevated her style with a pair of silver earrings by Apala by Sumit, glowy makeup and rounded off the look with silver kolhapuri chappals.

Electric Blue

Giving a saree-like illusion, Alia Bhatt’s blue Manish Malhotra ensemble is an ideal pick for a winter wedding. Her monochromatic ensemble featured an electric blue blouse that bore sequin and bead work in the same hue teamed with sharara pants and a dupatta that she wore like a saree. Her offbeat look was amped up with her apt choice of jewellry- powder pink enamelled, kundan chokers and a matching maang-tika. Blushed cheeks, nude lips and a messy ponytail completed her style.

Pale Blue & Pink

Her gorgeous look Simar Dugal sharara suit featuring a pretty blue and pink kurta with gota detailing and matching sharara pants and pink dupatta is a festive ready pick that looks both grand and elegant. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of silver earrings and pulled her hair back into a ponytail. Varun Dhawan complemented her look in a light blue kurta by Manish Malhotra.

White

Alia picked an ivory kurta and sharara set by designer Anita Dongre and looked ethereal in them. Her simple look is an easy pick for an intimate wedding ceremony. The dainty khadi kurta featuring skinny shoulder straps came embellished with intricate floral motifs that complimented the embroidery on her tulle sharara. With red lips, wavy hair and subtle makeup Alia sealed her ethnic look perfectly.

Which of her 5 stunning looks in sharara do you like the best? Tell us in the comments below!

