Alia Bhatt’s vacation wardrobe is to die for and we have enough proof

Bikinis to mountains, beaches, private planes and island stay, vacations are one of the most important events of the year. Looking forward to a vacation is what gets most of us happy. While exploring new places is always up on our agenda, we're also always looking forward to making the most of the scenic beauty by clicking some much-needed #OOTD snaps. One a tress who is always up to show off her vacation wardrobe is . From flowy maxis to pantsuits and trendy co-ords, she has done it all and to be honest, we're quite the fan! Here's a peek at some of our favourite pieces from her vacation wardrobe:

First up is one of our favourite vacation pieces which is the white maxi that works great as a bikini coverup. Paired with the perfect Chanel bag and vintage sunnies, this look is surely a winner.

When we talk about vacation, it's hard to miss jungle safaris and Alia knows the right way to keep things stylish. The actress opted for a khaki jumper that is a perfect fit for the occasion.

No vacation is complete without the right accessories and this hat is definitely a must-have in every vacation carry on.

While exploring new cities and restaurants, it's important to dress up right and dresses are the easiest ways to create a statement!

Co-ords sets are the new cool and while you're exploring jaw-dropping scenic views, you can also make sure all eyes are on you. Pick a bold printed co-ord set to add colour to both your photograph and your life!

Nothing beats stepping out of your comfort zone and trying out trendier looks. Look your fashionable best even when chilling on a balcony. A blazer dress and thigh-high boots will just do the trick right!

If nothing works, a bikini and an oversized white shirt will definitely do the trick!

Lastly, don't forget to layer up! That's the only way to keep yourself warm during cold winter mornings! (If you're into colder weather vacations!)

