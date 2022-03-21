Alia Bhatt in a Sabyasachi saree is the floral treat a wedding-goer can count on: Yay or Nay?

Having successfully departed from the frenzy of extra puffy outfits has us landed in floral power now. That's the way Spring welcomes us and you could absolutely hit up the step and put this print on repeat all season long. If you too are in for the glamour it brings, it's natural for us to give you a celebrity diva's inspiration. This starlet is easily one of the most admired not just for the cinematic roles she plays but also her delivery of the memorable sartorial game is still so fresh in our minds.

You can't be more ready to bask in the glory of a flower-printed saree. With RRR almost here to put theaters on a house full mode, Alia Bhatt is back with promotions. After seeing a pattern of desi looks ranging from Anarkali kurta sets to sarees, we're here for more treats. Styled by Ami Patel, Alia was dolled up yesterday in everything Sabyasachi. Her peach organza saree entailed multi-coloured flowers that flooded it all with elegance. Matching with it was the embroidered border in black velvet fabric and green sequins. This semi-sheer saree looked chicer with a sleeveless blouse with a deep neckline shining beautifully bright with the sequin spread.

The saree is just so gorgeous, it needs no chunky accessories. Miss Bhatt's look was rounded out with a knotted bun hairdo and subtle semi-dewy makeup. Do you see a pattern here? Peach lipsticks are making into her movies' promotional looks.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

