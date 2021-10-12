Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan: 3 Times star kids rocked the classy denim on denim trend with a dual tone twist

Denim on denim is a classy style and it's a no brainer that it's never going out of style. From college girls, new moms to grandmas on vacation, denim clothes are a must-have in every woman's wardrobe. Giving that classy look a millennial style spin, the dual-toned denim looks are now on the rise. The patch worked illusion of combining both light washed denim with the deep blue ones create an interesting style statement that the Bollywood star kids are now high on! Here are 3 favourite stars of ours who rocked the trend with their quirky sense of fashion.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s versatile style sense is lauded for its classy and cutesy fusion looks. She posted a picture of herself inside a luxe private jet looking relaxed and cool in a dual-toned jacket teamed with a white tee and ripped-knee jeans. Her casual look was complete with chunky white kicks and Alia opted for a no-makeup look for her flight with her hair tied back in a casual bun. Her dual-toned oversized jacket is a must-have piece that can be easily styled up or down for various occasions.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday made quite a statement with her dual-toned denim pants at the airport. Her two-tone jeans by Only also featured an unexpected detail at the waist with its undone look. She paired her trendy ankle-length pants with a comfortable white tank top and an unbuttoned denim shirt and donned the sporty look with a travel-friendly Louis Vuitton tote. Free hair, glossy pink lips and a natural look completed her fun aerodrome style.

Sara Ali Khan

The Pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan recently sported a dapper look consisting of a denim shirt from Fancy Pants and high-waisted dual-toned denim pants from Madison. She tucked in a white ribbed knit top and made her dual-toned flared pants with a ripped hem take the spotlight.The Coolie No.1 actress painted her nails blue and rounded off her chic look with a centre-parted hairdo and dewy makeup.

